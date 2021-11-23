Delphos man facing multiple charges including rape appears for a witness competency hearing

A Delphos man facing more than 20 charges including rape appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.
Timothy Boedicker was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury back in 2020 on a total of 28 charges. These charges include 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery.
Court records indicate that the victim in the case was a 10-year-old.
On Tuesday, a Witness competency hearing was held to test two witnesses that could take the stand in Boedickers trial. After a series of questions, one of the two witnesses was qualified as competent to appear at the trial.
During the hearing, the defendants' attorney was also granted funds for a defense investigator.
Boedicker's jury trial is currently scheduled for January 3rd of 2022.