Derry Glenn's steering committee is asking for help with bringing reforms to the state

Lima’s 6th Ward City Councilman Derry Glenn has worked hard to bring positive change to Lima for years. Now, his steering committee is reaching out to state public officials for change.
Glenn organized the steering committee shortly after the whole world saw protests against police brutality and in support of black lives. The committee is devoted to listening to and answering every question and concern the community has and will be presenting all of their findings in a report to the governor, the state attorney general, and also the local city government.
Glenn is looking for volunteers in the community who will work with the committee on racial injustice and reform and is asking anyone with questions and concerns to reach out.
“Our steering committee is going to work very hard to answer all the questions, trying to fix what we can fix, but it’s going to take more than the 12 people on that committee to get this done,” says Glenn.
One of the biggest problems that Glenn is tackling right now is the low number of voters showing up to the ballots. He will be organizing voter registration events at local barbershops in Lima these next coming weeks.
The next steering committee meeting will be this Thursday, June 18th at 5:00 pm. at Heir Force Community School.