Dominion Energy reminding people that calling before you dig is more important than ever

April is National Safe Digging Month and Dominion Energy reminds people it's more important than ever to call before you dig.
Dominion asks that anyone planning to do any digging on their property to call the number 811. Dominion will come out, free of charge, to mark the utility lines in the area of your project. You just have to call at least two days before you start digging. A representative of Dominion said it's a good time for this reminder. The weather has been warmer and people are at home looking for something to do.
"One of the things that's really important now, there's a heightened awareness because we don't want someone to have an accident in their yard that's going to require them to go to the emergency room," said Peggy Ehora, external affairs manager. "I don't think the health care professionals want that any more than you want to have to go to the hospital. And at the end of the day, we just want you to be safe."
Ehora said Dominion will continue with their policy to not shut off services during the coronavirus pandemic. That will continue for the foreseeable future.