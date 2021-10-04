Downtown Delphos buildings undergoing demolition

Downtown Delphos is starting to look a little different as buildings are being demolished.
Six buildings that have been left in neglect for years with roof problems that caused the buildings to deteriorate began the process of being demolished, beginning at the end of last week in the 300 block of North Main Street. The Delphian Social Club was able to purchase the buildings thanks to donations from the community. The original plan was to save them and rehab them, but the cost was not worth it, so the buildings are coming down as they are working on a plan on how to use the property.
James Mehaffie, Delphos Safety Service Director said, “I think for the city’s standpoint and the community’s standpoint to see the reuse of buildings that have been left in neglect for a number of years, it’s exciting. It’s nice to see private dollars and private interest in the downtown looking to bring hopefully new businesses and new enterprises to the downtown area to bring people to the downtown.”
Weather permitting, the demolition should be complete in 2-3 weeks.