ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - One person is suffering from serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Elida.

Driver seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Piquad Road

A car was traveling eastbound on Piquad Road towards Elida Road, but then lost control resulting in the car hitting a pole and then the back of a parked truck before finally coming to a rest in a driveway. No one was inside the parked truck during the accident. The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Elida Police and American Township Police and Fire responded to the scene.

