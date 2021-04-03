An event brought joy to the entire community of Lima.
The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church held a "Easter Eggstravaganza" Saturday afternoon. Bouncy houses, food trucks, and games were on hand to provide fun for the entire family.
A special Easter Egg hunt was also held for toddlers through 5th grade.
"One of the things we wanted to make sure that we were able to do is, obviously we can have an outside event, the weather is beautiful, bouncy houses, and enjoy each others company. why not?" said Corie Steinke, Director of Disciple and Community Research. "I think joy is absolutely one of our missions and vision at Zion, and we are excited to bring everyone here and have fun."