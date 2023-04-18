Elida Local School District Parents & Community Members Speak to Board of Education & Superintendent About Transgender Students and Bathrooms Inside School Buildings

ELIDA, OH (WLIO)- Hundreds of Elida residents and others from nearby communities voiced strong concerns to the Elida Local School Board and Superintendent Tuesday evening.
Many Elida Local School District parents came to Tuesday night's board meeting to address concerns about transgender students and the use of bathrooms in all Elida Local School District buildings. According to a packet titled "Frequently Asked Questions About Transgender Students" passed out to attendees, the Elida Local School District "allows a transgender student access to the facilities consistent with their gender identity." On Tuesday night, some parents, both for and against the policy, went before the school board and addressed their concerns publicly.
"And I think that the board is right to do what they can to accommodate them, and I hope that everyone else can accommodate them as well," says Jordan Fried, spoke in support of transgender bathrooms.
"I'd like to tell you a little story, quick, to the sixteen-year old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy in her school. Now, imagine that girl terrified and traumatized, as she was, walking into a bathroom and seeing a male, regardless if they had any intent or not, but a male in her bathroom.. what about her accommodations," says Emily Leimeister, spoke in opposition of transgender bathrooms.
At the conclusion of the public participation, Elida Local Schools Superintendent Joel Mengerink addressed the comments and concerns voiced.
"As has been mentioned, it has been shared with us otherwise through better explanation or different explanation that 2016 Circuit Court ruling known as the Dodds Case that came about as a result of President Obama's "Dear Colleague" letter in which he states students can use a restroom for which they identify. The Sixth Circuit Court issued a ruling that requires schools to accommodate transgender students including by permitting them to use the facilities of the gender of which they identify. Not following this ruling was to be considered impermissible discrimination," says Joel Mengerink, Superintendent, Elida Local Schools.
Additional concerns about bullying, vaping in bathrooms, and pornography access on computers were raised as well.