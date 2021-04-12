Fair School Funding Plan support, Lima City Schools honors staff

The Lima City School Board meeting tonight and learning more about a petition being circulated concerning school funding.
The district's superintendent Jill Ackerman and treasurer Shelly Reiff have signed on to the petition demanding the State of Ohio "fairly and fully fund public schools". Several groups back the petition, including the Ohio Education Association. The petition, directed at Governor Mike DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman, and others, urging them to pass the "Fair School Funding Plan".
The Ohio Supreme Court long ago ruled that Ohio's long-time school funding plan was unconstitutional, because of the sometimes major discrepancies in tax funding available to wealthy and poor school districts.
"We looked into this. They were presented this at different seminars with the details, the nuts, and bolts and it's fair to every school district and compared to what we have now, it will be fair for every school across the state of Ohio," explained Shelly Reiff.
Also at Monday evening's school board meeting, the district honored this year's "Outstanding Eleven" award winners and gave special honors to Kate Morman, the director of nursing, for her work during the pandemic.
“It is very humbling. I feel it truly was a team effort. I work with a lot of great people and we all really wanted all the kids to be here and felt what's best for all the kids, so it really means a lot, but again, a lot of people did a lot to make this happen,” says Kate Morman.
"Outstanding Eleven" award winners:
Shawn Allen, North Middle School
Lauren Anderson, Unity Elementary School
Dena Archer, Independence Elementary School
Kevin Bishop, Central Services
Erica Croft, Heritage Elementary School
Susan Neumeier, Freedom Elementary School
Lyn Sellati, Lima Senior Alternative School
Joanna Walt, Liberty Arts Magnet
Monet Whirl, West Middle School
Miranda Meffley and Heather Allison, South Science and Technology Magnet School
Melissa Donald and Kate Morman, Lima Senior High School