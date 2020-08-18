Findlay priest facing sex trafficking charges

A Findlay priest finds himself in a federal courtroom on sex trafficking charges.
Father Michael Zacharias was taken into custody at his home Tuesday morning by members of the Northwest Ohio Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The 53-year-old had an initial appearance in the United District Court of Northern Ohio in Toledo. He is federally charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of an adult by force, and fraud.
The complaint says investigators are aware Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s. FBI officials are encouraging anyone who may have been sexually assaulted, inappropriately touched, or "groomed" for possible future sexual purposes by Michael Zacharias to contact the FBI.
Zacharias has been put on administrative leave of his duties at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay by the Diocese of Toledo.
Press Release from FBI Cleveland, Special Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg: The Cleveland Division of the FBI—Lima Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office—Northern District of Ohio, announce the federal arrest of Michael Zacharias, age 53, of Findlay, Ohio.
Zacharias has been federally charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion. Zacharias was taken into custody today, August 18, 2020, without incident at his residence by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
According to the complaint, investigators, at this time, are aware Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990’s. The FBI is encouraging anyone that has had contact with Michael Zacharias where they may have been “groomed” for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched, or they were sexually assaulted by Michael Zacharias to contact the FBI at (216) 622-6842. All information will be strictly confidential.
A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.