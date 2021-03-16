Fire leads to $300,000 loss at Lima laundromat

LIMA - Northview Express Laundry located at 138 West Grand is out of commission after a fire causes major damage.
Two calls were made to the Lima dispatch around 11:47 p.m. Monday night about a fire at Northview. The Lima Fire Department says the fire started in the ceiling. A second alarm was called in and firefighters were on the scene until 1:33 a.m.
The fire isn’t considered suspicious and the fire department says no one was hurt. The Lima Fire Department estimates a $300,000 loss. A manager for Northview says they hope to get the business open as soon as possible and they will make updates as they learn more.