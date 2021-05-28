The Star-Spangled Spectacular committee announced that there will be fireworks but nothing else for Independence Day. With concerns of the coronavirus and the governor’s pre-vaccine directive of no mass gatherings throughout the summer of 2021 it was decided the full spectacular could not be held at Faurot Park. But the committee wanted to make sure the night skies would be filled this 4th of July and an alternative site was found for the fireworks.
Star Spangled Spectacular chair Kelsey Joseph explains more about the 2021 SSS. “We definitely know our community needs something like fireworks to bring us back together after the crazy year and a half we’ve had. I’m very grateful for the Lima Mall for giving us their space to hold this for our community.”
The Zambelli firework display will be launched from the northside of the Lima Mall and people can park in the mall parking lot beginning at 8pm with the fireworks starting at 10 pm. The lot will be closed at 9:45 to additional cars for safety reasons. There will be designated exit sites after the completion of the show to control traffic.