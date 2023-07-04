Future master anglers get free poles, prizes, at Star Spangled Spectacular's Youth Fishing Derby

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources teamed up Tuesday to teach Lima kids to love fishing.
The annual Youth Fishing Derby saw parents teaching their children and kids teaching each other to fish. Bait and a fishing pole to keep were provided for each child.
The pond at Faurot Park was stocked with all sorts of species native to Ohio, from bluegill to catfish. Local organizations and businesses sponsored a variety of prizes to give out to the young anglers.
The derby gives kids a fun, upbeat, place to learn the basics of casting, baiting a hook, and removing a fish.
"We want them to know how to fish, it's kind of even like a sport, a trade that folks know how to do, to get outdoors and be in the environment," said Randal Kohli, the Head Ranger for the City of Lima.
Park Rangers and city staff stayed nearby the fishing novices to help with poles and make sure everyone had enough bait.