Gov. DeWine addresses help given to nursing homes hit hard by coronavirus

Ohioans get more evidence their actions can dictate how the coronavirus spreads. Also, many have asked about support for nursing homes and we do have some clarity on how the state can help those impacted most by COVID-19.
A doctor from Ohio State University's Infectious Disease Institute explained the science behind beating the virus. He confirmed that wearing masks, social distancing, and intermittent cleaning will diminish the likeliness of catching COVID-19.
For our nursing homes, there are some new reports. The Findlay Courier reports 8 of Allen County's deaths have come from the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. A quarter of residents and some staff have contracted the virus. Putnam County also reports due to an outbreak at The Meadows of Leipsic, the county's case number has doubled. They now have 47 cases.
Gov. Mike DeWine says simply put it's a challenge for nursing homes. DeWine says a group meets every time an outbreak occurs on how to handle it. With expanded testing, he says getting them to nursing homes is a priority. He also says a partnership has been created never before done in Ohio. Every nursing home has a brother or sister hospital
"That hospital has an obligation to work with that nursing home in regard to PPE or whatever kind of medical assistance that they need," said DeWine. "This is something brand new. Never happened before, to my knowledge in Ohio. And we’re proud of it and we think it will really help."
Dewine says we can expect an announcement Friday that will serve as a precursor to the plan to reopen Ohio on May 1st. He will unveil his plan on Monday.