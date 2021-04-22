Greg Bukowski moves on to National Jefferson Awards

The 2021 Jefferson Awards were held Thursday night, where they also announced who will be nationally recognized for the awards.
There were 12 people in the area deserving of a Jefferson award this year that made an impact on the community around them. It was a tough decision to make, but the Jefferson Award Committee found one individual that stood out among the rest to pick for the National Jefferson Award.
The 2021 Jefferson Award Representative from our region is Greg Bukowski.
Bukowski was a driving force behind the tens of thousands of dollars raised for the all-abilities playground in Allen County. He will be representing our area at the national awards ceremony in Washington D.C. in June.