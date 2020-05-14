High speed chase ends in Lima

A Findlay man is now in custody following a high-speed chase this afternoon.
Barry Stevens of Findlay led the Findlay Police Department on a high-speed chase after he was suspected of trespassing and burglary. He fled southbound on Interstate 75 before officers called the chase off due to weather conditions. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers spotted him south of Beaverdam and where he fled, reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour. Allen County Sheriff deputies were able to successfully use spike strips, flattening one of the tires, and taking him into custody near mile marker 126 of Interstate 75. He was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital and faces multiple felony charges.