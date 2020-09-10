Hiking it safe: Johnny Appleseed Metro Park makes changes to upcoming hiking series

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District has made some changes to their upcoming hiking series to make sure that everyone gets a chance to safely indulge in the sights, sounds, and smells of the fall season.
This will be the 14th year that the park district will offer the "Walking Through Autumn" hiking series to the public. Every Saturday, the group chooses a different park to hike through and see all the nature that the season has uncovered.
This year, to comply with COVID-19 mandates from the state, they have made a few changes. There will now be multiple hikes each Saturday with groups of up to 10 people leaving at staggered times from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Beth Theisen, a naturalist with the Johnny Appleseed Park District says, “The biggest change this year is that people are going to absolutely have to register. They’re going to have to register for a specific time slot, and then we will be able to limit the number of people that go along on that hike.”
To register for an allotted time, you can call the park office at 419-221-1232. The series starts on September 26th with the first hike at McClean Teddy Bear Park. There will also only be 6 hikes this year as compared to 8 in the previous years.