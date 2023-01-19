How hugging can benefit your mental health

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - This Saturday is National Hugging Day, and if you've noticed you feel better after giving your partner a hug, you're not alone. In fact, a small study reveals that it can actually help women reduce their stress.
Women who were romantically involved found hugging helped as a stress buffer for women. Interestingly, it didn't seem to have the same impact on men. Psychologists say hugging can also be a great non-verbal way to connect. Instead of reassuring your partner through words, a hug can offer the same kind of support and a feeling of reassurance. It's important to make sure your hugs don't feel routine or like a chore – you should be present in the moment. And for it to be effective, it needs to be between five and ten seconds long. But, what if you don't like hugging?
"Be mindful that not everyone enjoys hugs, so if this is someone around you, a friend or family member, know that touching their hand or rubbing their back can be just as effective as giving a warm hug," explained Susan Albers, PsyD at the Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors Albers says another tip is to ask the individual first if they need a hug or are okay receiving a hug before actually doing so.
