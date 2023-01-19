How hugging can benefit your mental health

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - This Saturday is National Hugging Day, and if you've noticed you feel better after giving your partner a hug, you're not alone. In fact, a small study reveals that it can actually help women reduce their stress.

Women who were romantically involved found hugging helped as a stress buffer for women. Interestingly, it didn't seem to have the same impact on men. Psychologists say hugging can also be a great non-verbal way to connect. Instead of reassuring your partner through words, a hug can offer the same kind of support and a feeling of reassurance. It's important to make sure your hugs don't feel routine or like a chore – you should be present in the moment. And for it to be effective, it needs to be between five and ten seconds long. But, what if you don't like hugging?

