Justice Kennedy discusses re-entry courts at Allen County Republican Luncheon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice sheds light on if re-entry courts could be a possibility in the state.
Speaking at the Republican Luncheon at the Lima Eagles Lodge, Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke on the current situation when it comes to judicial release in the state of Ohio, and if a re-entry court system would work to handle the issue. Kennedy says that a task force will shed more light on the topic and that the State of Ohio will go from there to deal with re-entry.
"The general assembly has authorized by statute the ability of judicial release. So as the task force gets started, we are going to look at what is the population that this could affect, what are best practices, and then can we actually grow reentry courts in Ohio, and when you say reentry courts we really mean a specialized docket of re-entry," stated Sharon Kennedy, Ohio Chief Justice.
Kennedy took time to meet with county officials about the re-entry court system and if it would work in West Central Ohio.