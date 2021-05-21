Kanable announces retirement as Shawnee Schools Superintendent

Shawnee Local Schools will soon see a major change after Superintendent Jim Kanable announced his plan to retire.
Kanable stepped into the position in April of 2017 and previously served as superintendent and principal to several other schools.
In an email to staff, Kanable stated a departure date has not been selected yet, but he’ll leave plenty of time to find a replacement. He also acknowledged the district's successes during his time there, including a levy passage earlier this month which will generate new funding. The Shawnee School Board says they will begin searching for a new superintendent immediately.