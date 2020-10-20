Kiwanis Club of Lima donating to support youth in the community

The Kiwanis Club of Lima continuing its efforts to support local organizations that support children.
Tuesday, 3 more groups received donations. They are Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the Apollo Education Foundation. Even though COVID has caused the cancellation of some of the Kiwanis fundraising they say it’s important to continue their support of these organizations and the groups are thankful for their support and will put the money to good use.
Apollo Career Center Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Maria Rellinger explains how this donation will assist the Apollo Education Foundation to help students. “They support our high school and adult programs. We use them for academic scholarships and career tools and equipment for our students. We strive to be next ready, whether that is going to be going to college or right into the career and we help students to do that.”
The Kiwanis Club is donating to 12 organizations this year that meet their mission of helping children.