Late Mayor and Kiwanis member honored

A former mayor is being honored with one of the highest awards possible in the Kiwanis Club.
Wednesday evening the Ohio Kiwanis Club of Delphos hosted a club meeting, in which they presented a certificate and pins to Dolores Cron, widow of the late Mauri Cron, who was inducted into the Ohio District Kiwanis Hall of Fame. Mauri Cron was the mayor of Coldwater for 20 years, the Ohio District Kiwanis Governor from 2004 -2005, and is one of the 4 Ohio Kiwanis members inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Another former Ohio District Kiwanis Governor remembers him for the work he has put into the community.
Faith Levine, the Past Ohio District Kiwanis Governor said, “Mauri was incredible. He was always there for everybody. You name it, he did it. He was a tremendous spokesperson for the Kiwanis family.”
We asked Dolores Cron what he would say if he were around to accept this award.
She said, “He’d be very proud. Humility was not his strong suit, and rightfully so I will treasure it too because it does mean a lot yes.”
Mauri Cron was one of a handful ever selected to be inducted into the hall of fame. You can find the full list at http://www.ohiokiwanis.org/Page/25822.