Lima Central Catholic welcomed 8 new Hall of Famers on Saturday for their induction ceremony.
The LCC Hall of Fame class of 2020 and 2021 came together Saturday to celebrate their accomplishments as alumni. The 8 new members of the hall of fame were inducted based off of their professional, community, and athletic achievements, and also for their service to LCC.
Dan Rupert, former principal of the school and also the person who started the hall of fame, was one of the inductees today. He says, “It’s kind of funny in a way. It’s an odd thing when you started it, and I feel humbled about it but I’m very happy about it.”
Now, Rupert will be a part of the legacy of LCC, that he took the initiative to start recognizing.
“I went to school and taught at Delphos St. Johns, and I found that I knew more about LCC’s history than the students and parents here, and so I thought it was a way to try to celebrate our traditions,” says Rupert.
Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Ronald Moening, LCC ’66, for Professional Achievement
Val Henson, LCC ‘78, for Community Service
Doug Wade, LCC ‘97, for Athletic Achievement
Dan Reinicke, for Service to LCC
Hall of Fame Class of 2020
Ronald Klausing, SGS ’57, for Professional Achievement
Susan Stechschulte, SRS ‘48, for Community Service
Barb Schmiedebusch, LCC ‘75, for Athletic Achievement
Dan Rupert, for Service to LCC