LCC honors 8 people for their achievements as alumni.jpg

Lima Central Catholic welcomed 8 new Hall of Famers on Saturday for their induction ceremony. 

LCC honors 8 people for their achievements as alumni1.jpg

The LCC Hall of Fame class of 2020 and 2021 came together Saturday to celebrate their accomplishments as alumni. The 8 new members of the hall of fame were inducted based off of their professional, community, and athletic achievements, and also for their service to LCC.

Dan Rupert, former principal of the school and also the person who started the hall of fame, was one of the inductees today. He says, “It’s kind of funny in a way. It’s an odd thing when you started it, and I feel humbled about it but I’m very happy about it.” 

LCC honors 8 people for their achievements as alumni2.jpg

Now, Rupert will be a part of the legacy of LCC, that he took the initiative to start recognizing. 

“I went to school and taught at Delphos St. Johns, and I found that I knew more about LCC’s history than the students and parents here, and so I thought it was a way to try to celebrate our traditions,” says Rupert. 

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Ronald Moening, LCC ’66, for Professional Achievement

Val Henson, LCC ‘78, for Community Service

Doug Wade, LCC ‘97, for Athletic Achievement

Dan Reinicke, for Service to LCC

Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Ronald Klausing, SGS ’57, for Professional Achievement

Susan Stechschulte, SRS ‘48, for Community Service

Barb Schmiedebusch, LCC ‘75, for Athletic Achievement

Dan Rupert, for Service to LCC

