Lima Allen County Airport Authority Board applying for grant dollars for improvements

The Lima Allen County Airport is looking to continue their improvements to their grounds.
The Airport Authority Board, through resolution of the county commissioners, is applying for a 2.1-million-dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to make needed repairs and upgrades. The money will go to seal coat both the runway and taxiway, rehabilitate the apron pavement surface, and upgrade to LED lights on the runway and taxiway. Air Traffic is picking up and all the changes improve safety and make a good impression with those flying into the airport.
Airport Authority Board Secretary and Treasurer Cindy Pyles explains, “We’re getting a lot more larger corporate traffic in here, Gulf Streams, large Falcons, things like that. A lot of corporate traffic in here. They come in and do their business here in Lima. It’s the doorway into our community for industry and retail. All of these people come in here, they fly their executives in here to do what they need to do and they’re able to go back on their way.”
The entire grant for improvements is federally funded with no matching dollars needed.