Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Chamber Awards finalists

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for their 2023 Chamber Awards, here is Jeff Fitzgerald to let you know who is up for each of the awards.
The 21st annual Lima Allen County Chamber Awards Gala is May 2 and here are the 16 finalists that will be up for one of the six awards that night.
The Young Leader Award finalist are Ashley Blackburn, Olivia Smith, and Omar Zehery.
Competing for the Woman-owned Business award are Tiny Tech University, Schrader Reality, and Beery Insurance Services.
The finalist for the Small Business of the year award are Shrader Reality, Blue Chip Construction, and Tiny Tech University.
The Non-Profit of the Year finalists are Senior Citizens Services, The Salvation Army, and Crossroad Crisis Center.
Up for the Emerging Business Award are The Ohio Theatre Lima, Raines Management Group, and A and P's Beauty Select.
Finally the three people up for the Athena Award this year are Jennifer Brogee, Dr. Ronda Lehman, and Dr. Cynthia Spiers.
The winners will be announced during the Gala on May 2, 2023 at the UNOH Event Center.