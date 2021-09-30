Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance announces endorsement of Sharetta Smith for mayor

A campaign announcement late Thursday, for Lima mayoral candidate Sharetta Smith.

Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance announces endorsement of Sharetta Smith for mayor

Smith, along with the Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance, came together at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, surrounded by supporters, family, and friends. The Alliance announces they are endorsing Smith for mayor.

They say she's always working to improve the city and say they look forward to her being the next mayor.

Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance announces endorsement of Sharetta Smith for mayor

"I hope that it gives the community a chance to know that if the Lima Black Ministerial Alliance is going to support Sharetta Smith, then we feel like Lima should get out there and support her," commented Arthur L. Butler, president of the Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance.

To see where Sharetta Smith stands on other topics, you can find her Facebook page, under Sharetta for Mayor.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.