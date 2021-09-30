Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance announces endorsement of Sharetta Smith for mayor

A campaign announcement late Thursday, for Lima mayoral candidate Sharetta Smith.
Smith, along with the Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance, came together at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, surrounded by supporters, family, and friends. The Alliance announces they are endorsing Smith for mayor.
They say she's always working to improve the city and say they look forward to her being the next mayor.
"I hope that it gives the community a chance to know that if the Lima Black Ministerial Alliance is going to support Sharetta Smith, then we feel like Lima should get out there and support her," commented Arthur L. Butler, president of the Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance.
