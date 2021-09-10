Lima church to hold memorial procession for 9/11 anniversary

For the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a local church is holding an event to honor the first responders who died that day, and also the ones who continue to keep our community safe.
The First Missionary Church, located at 1105 W. Robb Avenue, Lima, OH 45801, organized a procession of two coffins containing the names of all the first responders who died while responding to the attack.
Among the procession will be local agencies from five different counties to escort the coffins. They will start at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home at 1:30 and head to the church where there will be an event afterward. Chiles-Laman is located at 1170 Shawnee Road in Lima.
Everyone is encouraged to attend to help remember what our country went through.
Timothy White, the pastor at First Missionary Church says, “The goal of the event is to bring everybody together in that spirit of unity that we felt right there at the beginning, right after the attacks. We remember the Republicans and Democrats coming together at the Capitol steps singing "God Bless America." We had that moment where we were able to capture that unity and we want to recapture that under one tent in one venue.”
A service and ceremony will take place after the procession with multiple different speakers, and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.