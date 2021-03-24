It was electrifying at Liberty Arts Magnet School today as Science Enhancement for Science Advancement made a stop in the classroom.
Fourth graders at the Lima magnet school were learning all about electricity. They were making simple circuits and triple circuits as part of the hands-on education. The students say they enjoy learning in this type of setting.
Amanda Gurley is a 4th grader at Liberty and explains her project, “We’re doing a project where you take your battery pack, you put your batteries in and then you have these light bulbs and then you connect wires to them.”
The outcome is that the light bulb lights up. SESA has been in the classroom at Lima City Schools since 1989.