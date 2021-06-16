Lima City Schools announces new Alumni Hall of Famers

Lima City Schools has released the winners of their upcoming distinguished alumni hall of fame induction.
Eight former Spartans and one area service group will be inducted in a special ceremony in September, along with being introduced during halftime at the Lima Senior - Toledo Whitmer football game at the stadium as part of the homecoming celebration on October 1st. The hall of famers are from classes dating back to 1954 to the class of 2000.
"I think it's just important to really recognize those accomplishments of the individuals and the hard work that they have made since they've graduated from Lima Senior High School," commented Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent.
Tickets are on sale now for the dinner to be held in the school commons. A new hall of fame class is inducted every three years.