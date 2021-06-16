Lima City Schools hosting Back to School celebration at Martin Luther King Park

Lima City Schools announcing their back-to-school celebration is returning.
After a drive through event last year due to COVID-19, the full event is being planned at Martin Luther King Park. There will be food, games, and other activities, along with the traditional school supply distribution. This not just for Lima City School Students. It’s open to any school age child to get the materials needed for school.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman explains, “It’s just really grown into a fun activity and just the way to kick off the beginning of the school year and gets everybody excited. And it gets them what they need for that first day of school.”
They will also be kicking off a new initiative “On Time Every Day” for attendance to get students to understand the importance it has on their success. The celebration will be from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021.