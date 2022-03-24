We want your child. That was the message from Lima City School Superintendent Jill Ackerman Thursday morning as they prepare for public schools week.
Ackerman says it’s their role to educate every child that comes through the door, and they embrace that role. She says the school district started public schools week to shine a light on the attack on public education through vouchers, school choice funding, and a faulty state grading system that rewards wealthy districts and punishes those in high poverty areas. Lima City Schools pride themselves on meeting the needs of each of their students.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman adds, “When we see a need then we adapt ourselves to serve that need of these children. So, parents know that regardless of their student’s ability academically or a special need disability, they can count on us to serve their students because we serve them all.”
“Experience the Spartan Pride” is what the school administration is asking residents to take part in. Hear from students and alumni that are proud to be Spartans and why attending Lima City Schools has prepared them for their future.
Noah Edwards is a senior and President of the Future Farmers of America at the school, “Through the ag program I’ve been able to experience a multitude of things that have put me on track to pursue a career in agriculture. I mean we’ve done so many things through the Spartan Farm and so many experiences that have led me to that decision for my career.”
Sara Julian is a 2005 graduate and adds, “When I graduated, I had my STNA license which gave me the opportunity to walk into a job after I graduated. I was able to become an STNA at one of our local nursing homes. I was able to do that while I went to college.”
A district-wide open house is set for Tuesday, March 29th at Lima Senior High School from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be tours, entertainment, food, prizes and much more. The public is encouraged to attend.
