Lima Fire Dept. investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed vacant home

A house on the east side of Lima had to be torn down after a suspicious fire Thursday morning.
The Lima Fire Department was called out 593 East Elm Street just before 5 a.m. Firefighters say flames could be seen coming from both the first and second stories. The home was vacant, and the structure was too dangerous for the firefighters to enter. Construction crews were brought in to tear the structure down as soon as the fire was under control. A home next door did sustain heat damage from the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the estimated damage is a little over $24,000.