Lima gets full Pangle Pavilion experience at day one of grand opening weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Opening weekend of the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater kicked off on Thursday night.
Stedic, Naturally 7, and All 4 One took the stage at the Pangle Pavilion for the first of three entertainment-packed days to break in Lima's newest music venue. There were also food trucks available outside the amphitheater. Many Lima residents at the concert were seeing the newly completed facility for the first time Thursday and are looking forward to the rest of the weekend, as well as the years to come.
"This is actually the first time we've been on site. We drove by a few times and actually the last time I drove by, the grass wasn't grown in yet. It's beautiful out here right now. Beautiful weather, beautiful site, really good stuff," said concert-goer Kevin Bourk.
"It still surprises me every day I come here. It's real, it's here I mean a year ago this was just gravel. The fact that it's here now and it's ready, I mean the sound system is fantastic, the lights that we have here, it's really an awesome space," added Abe Ambroza, CEO of the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.
The grand opening weekend continues Friday with an art fair starting at noon and Lima native Al Jardine performing in the evening.