Lima Mall hosts KidX Club back to school party

While families were out taking advantage of the tax-free weekend at the Lima Mall, the KidX Club set up a back to school party for the kids.
It was a "super" way to get the kids ready for their first day of school. The Lima Mall KidX Club invited the Green Power Ranger to celebrate the upcoming school year. Grab-and-go bags were provided by the Lima Public Library and the KidX Club. The Center Court was set up with craft and activity tables, and the Allen County Children Services were there with a giant tic-tac-toe board.
Betsy Billingsley, the marketing director at the Lima Mall says, “We really want to connect with our community. We know that we’re a part of our community, we love working with our nonprofit organizations. It’s a good way for them to get out as well to seminate information, and we just like to see everybody. It’s really a good time to be able to do, in small groups now, some parties and some other events.”
If you missed out on this event, the Lima Mall along with the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a car show on August 27th in the mall parking lot. For more information, you can go to limamall.com or find them on Facebook.