Lima Memorial asking for donations of homemade face masks, drop box provided

With the shortage of medical masks for healthcare professionals, Lima Memorial is asking for donations of homemade masks.
To help stop the spread of the Coronavirus within the hospital, Lima Memorial is asking for donations of home-made face masks to supply healthcare workers with.
Lima Memorial have provided three different drop box locations for the masks around Lima. The locations are at JoAnne Fabrics, the YMCA, and Holiday Inn.
Lima Memorial wants everyone to know that these masks are just for the workers in the hospital who do not have direct contact with coronavirus patients, since the masks only help prevent the spread.
Ann Pohl, the vice president and chief nursing officer at Lima Memorial says, “I think the community’s spirit and everyone trying to help all the community members is just overwhelming and I know all of our health care workers are deeply appreciative of all the community support that we’ve received.”
For more on how to make a homemade mask, and additional drop box locations outside of Lima, visit https://www.limamemorial.org/covid-19-coronavirus-information/how-you-can-help/ .