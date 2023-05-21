Lima Memorial System celebrates start of National EMS Week with an award banquet

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial System is thanking EMS for everything they do, and all the lives that they save.
Sunday, May 21st, is the first day of National EMS Week. Lima Memorial invited local first responders from agencies all around the area to an awards banquet, to show them that their work, and the weight they carry with them, is appreciated by the community.
The keynote speaker of the evening discussed the mental health challenges many first responders face, especially PTSD, and just how important it is to support those who spend their lives saving others.
"A lot of these guys are volunteers, a lot of them are working overtime, just to cover EMS calls. This job can be a thankless job, but it actually is very rewarding to everybody that is a first responder and responds to emergencies," said Doug LaRue, an EMS manager at Lima Memorial Health System.
The banquet's award recipients were:
EMS Educator of the Year:
Chad Massie, Rhodes State College
Cardiac Run of the Year:
Vincent Skeins, Eric Snapp, and Tony Stinebaugh, of Wapakoneta Fire Department
Mass Casualty Teamwork Award:
Lima Fire Department, Shawnee Township Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department, Mercy Health-Lima Allen County Paramedics, and Perry Township Fire Department
Trauma Run of the Year:
Christie Kerby, Bridget Martin, and Matt Hall of Bath Township Fire Department
Sarah Melton and Curtis Neubauer of Beaverdam-Richland Fire Department
Stroke Alert Award: Franklin Veliz, Jeffrey Tenwalde, and Kimberly Rison, Mercy Health-Lima Allen County Paramedics
Micah Chambers, Josh Adams, and Justin Kavalauskas of Lima Fire Department
Departments of the Year:
USV EMS
Lafayette-Jackson Township Fire Department
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Mark Miller, Wayne Township Fire and Rescue
Wendy Hill, Rhodes State College
Matthew Myers, Shawnee Township Fire Department