Lima Municipal Court Judge Candidates speak with the Allen County GOP

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Republican Party hosts both Lima Municipal Court Judge candidates for their first lunch of 2023. Candidates John Payne and Rick Eddy were invited by republicans to discuss why they're running for the bench seat and what they plan to do if elected as the municipal court judge. Both candidates gave speeches about their lives and years of practice in the courtroom to the lunch guest as a beginning to their campaigns.

"Well, it's an opportunity for me to give my message, to talk about my resume and hammer that I have a lot of experience." said candidate Rick Eddy when asked what he hopes republican party members take away from his speech.

