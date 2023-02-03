Lima Municipal Court Judge Candidates speak with the Allen County GOP

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Republican Party hosts both Lima Municipal Court Judge candidates for their first lunch of 2023. Candidates John Payne and Rick Eddy were invited by republicans to discuss why they're running for the bench seat and what they plan to do if elected as the municipal court judge. Both candidates gave speeches about their lives and years of practice in the courtroom to the lunch guest as a beginning to their campaigns.
"Well, it's an opportunity for me to give my message, to talk about my resume and hammer that I have a lot of experience." said candidate Rick Eddy when asked what he hopes republican party members take away from his speech.
When asked the same question, candidate John Payne says "getting out and talking to voters is the important thing, I want people to know that I want to hear from them. I want to take the time because they're valuable, they make decisions as to who's going to take this job. So, I want to talk to the voters and share my ideas with them and communicate."
John Payne and Rick Eddy will be on the Allen County primary ballot on May 2nd. The winner will move on to the general election in November.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hey Lima!
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.