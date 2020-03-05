Lima Native speaks about upcoming ALS Walk

Organizers met on Thursday for the upcoming ALS walk in Lima later this year.
ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive and fatal disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, has impacted one of our own community members. William White, a former Ohio State football player who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, will be participating in the ALS walk and will even be bringing some other high-profile people including Barry Sanders, Archie Griffin, and Clark Kellogg. White also wants to bring awareness to ALS and hopes you show up to support the cause.
White said, “The more awareness that you can bring to ALS the better we will be as a foundational part to help those families members that have ALS, and also to find a cure, and also just a diagnosis.” He continued saying, “Lima has 34,000 people in it so I am hoping 10,000 to 20,000 show up.”
The donation goal for the event is $50,000 and will go to the ALS Foundation. The event will be held on May 2nd. You can find register for the walk, and donate at http://web.alsa.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=14250.