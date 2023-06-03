Lima Public Library offering prize drawings for completing summer reading logs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - School might be out, but the Lima Public Library is getting kids excited about reading while they're on break.
The library's kickoff to their summer reading log program had free books, crafts, games, and kids could read to one of three therapy dogs. Kids who read over their summer vacation tend to perform better in the following school year, and it's a good way to have fun on rainy days or when it's far too hot to play outside.
They have reading logs for both adults and children and completing them earns an entry into separate prize drawings for each group. For the youth log, they complete different tasks and fill in certain colors based on the theme "All Together Now."
"One color is for reading a book, coming to the library, another color is for doing something kind, another one is for doing an activity with family. It's encouraging getting together with your family and just doing kind things out in the community because we want these kids to grow up and be kind to others, it's just so important these days," said Stephanie James, the head of Youth Services at the Lima Public Library.
To pick up a reading log for the summer and enter the prize drawing, visit your local Lima Public Library branch.