Lima Senior DECA students say farewell to their Littles before graduation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before the end of the school year, graduating students pay a final visit to their "Littles".
Monday afternoon, the Big Spartans Little Spartans mentor program at Unity Elementary celebrated the DECA students from Lima Senior High School who participated. The "Bigs" were honored by their mentees as they walked the halls of the elementary school dressed in graduation caps and gowns. Throughout the year, the high schoolers visited their Littles once a week. As a farewell gesture, the soon-to-be graduates wanted to inspire Unity students to set their own goals and work hard to achieve them, emphasizing that success is possible.
"We each got a Little, and so we'd do their academics with them, and help them with math, English, anything they were really struggling in. Then, we'd teach them in their SEL, social-emotional learning, how to like deal with their emotions properly, and how to act, and stuff like that. Then we'd eat lunch with them every Wednesday and we really made a connection with the Littles. I mean, I'm probably going to cry at the end of the day because my Little was really, I don't know, like we're a big part of each others' lives," said Emma Schick, Unity Elementary School.
The graduation ceremony for the Big Spartans is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th at 11:30 a.m.