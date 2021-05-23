Lima Senior recognizes 2021 graduating class

Lima Senior High graduates took over Spartan Stadium Saturday for their graduation ceremony.
Friends and family of the class of 2021 sat in the bleachers, looking down at the students who have had to face extra hurdles of the pandemic to make it Saturday. The large class of graduates came sporting decorative caps and gowns, ready to close their high school chapter out. Students say that it's been a long time since they were able to be together because of virtual teaching, so it was an extra exciting day to be able to say goodbye to their classmates.
"This is exciting to be able to be back together fully as a class,” says Zachary Zwiebel, 2021 lima senior graduate. “I don't think we've had an opportunity to gather all as once since the football games back sophomore year for our class so it's really exciting to come together as a class and celebrate our accomplishments."
And the now-former Spartans have big futures planned as they have earned, collectively as a class, over three point four million dollars in scholarships.