Lima small business owners highlighted at pop-up business event

There may be more small businesses in our community than you would think.
Sunday at the Bradfield Community Center, dozens of entrepreneurs and small businesses owners set up shop. It’s the first ever organized “New Age Entrepreneurs Business Pop-up” event, and it gave some exposure to the small businesses in our community that are usually just run online.
Even the younger generation are dipping their toes into the small business world with sellers as young as ten and fifteen years old. The organizer of the event is also a small business owner and says it’s important to support other entrepreneurs and keep the money local.
Meagan Horton, who organized the event says, “We support each other by keeping money within each other, keeping money within our community. It’s easy to travel somewhere else to go to a spa, or to grab eyelashes, or to get skin products, or to get sweets and treats, but with so many people in our community that’s doing that, we need to keep it in our community. That’s how we all win.”
The flyer for the event that includes a list of vendors present.