Lima Symphony Orchestra performs "Wall to Wall Percussion" with guest musician

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra put on a family concert Sunday afternoon to teach kids about the possibilities of percussion.
Canadian percussionist Vern Griffiths performed his work "Wall to Wall Percussion" with the symphony. Griffiths has been performing the show all across Canada for many years, but this is the first time he's done it in the United States.
The performance is unique because everyday household objects, such as pots, pans, and even a coffee grinder, are used as instruments. While kids had a few laughs, the hope is that they walk away with a brand-new perspective on music.
"That's a lot of interesting, very diverse instruments, a lot of different challenges. But I guess to me the biggest thing isn't even about percussion, the biggest thing to me is that music is fun, you should try it," says Griffiths, who is also Principal Percussionist for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.
Next month, the Lima Symphony Orchestra will be performing the work of Mozart and Salieri.