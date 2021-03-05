Lima will be 1 of 15 statewide mass vaccination clinic locations announced by Gov. DeWine

Governor Mike DeWine announcing 15 regional mass vaccination sites to open across the state and the city of Lima will be hosting one.
Allen County Public Health’s vaccination site clinic will be located at the former Knights of Columbus Hall on South Cable Road. This is in addition to the COVID-19 vaccination clinics they have been conducting there. Ohio Northern University’s Mobile Health Clinic will also be used as one of the 4 mobile units in the state. These clinics will be state-sponsored, and plans are still being developed.
Allen County Public Health Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “Right now we’re looking at appointments. Eventually, when demand starts to wind down it may turn into a more walk-in type of event. We anticipate that demand will be higher in the beginning. As time goes on, we’re going to take a look and see what the demand is, and we’ll have vaccines scaled based on demand and availability.”
Again, this clinic and its vaccines are in addition to what is already being done in the community. There is no set date that it will begin but health officials are hoping by the end of the month.