Lima YMCA makes changes amid schools closing and coronavirus concerns

With concerns over coronavirus, schools closing and the governor's mandates changes are being made at the Lima YMCA.
Guest passes will not be sold for the time being at the "Y". Any child 12 years old and younger will need to be escorted by a parent. Members 13 to 17 years old won't be allowed to enter until 3 in the afternoon. All this is done to curve heavy populations in the gym at all times. The YMCA is also extensively cleaning their building.
"I think the main thing is don't panic," Jared Lehman said, CEO of the Lima YMCA. "Life as we know it continues to go on. Obviously, take care of yourself. Make sure that you're cleaning your hands, washing your hands, taking good precaution. And again, if you're not feeling well, stay home, think of others. But we'd love to see you at the 'Y' when you're healthy."
Lehman reminds people it's a fluid situation and these are temporary changes.