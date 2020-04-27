Lima's 2020 Juneteenth celebration cancelled

Decisions must be made, and they are being made for the health of the community and the well-being of some non-profits.
The Council for the Arts of Greater Lima and the Sigma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has announced that the “Juneteenth” celebration scheduled for June 20th has been cancelled. The decision is being made in the face of uncertainty surrounding the social distancing requirements associated with COVID-19. But there is also a concern of funding the event during this time economic stress.
Executive Director of the Council for the Arts Bart Mills explains. “It is difficult right now to raise money. I mean the businesses are out, a lot of businesses are suffering. It’s not a great time for non-profits to go knocking on the doors asking people for help.”
They hope to have “Juneteenth” return in 2021. Mills also announced the council plans to go ahead with the annual “Concert in the Parks” summer series. It’s slated for June 28th but can be pushed back if necessary. They are held on Sunday evenings in Faurot Park at 7 p.m.