Local group hosts cruise-in for charity

The Buckeye Cruisers held a cruise-in Friday evening in the parking lot of the former K-Mart, all for a good cause.
The group hosted the cruise-in after their car shows were canceled from the coronavirus which consists of sports cars, classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, and lowriders from different parts of the state, and even out of state. The event included a food vendor, the You Matter tent, and a 50/50 raffle with half of the proceeds going to Deb’s Dogs, which is a cause near and dear to the group.
Richie Crouch, the co-founder of Buckeye Cruisers said, “You know there are a lot of dogs that got hit by COVID-19 too. The animal shelters are hurting. So it’s a great thing, and you know we know that Deb’s Dogs does a great job.”
He continued, “We just thought, What a better way to give it back to give it back to the pets.”
The next cruise-in will be the 28th at 6 p.m. in the same location and is free to the public.