Press Release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) - Ohio drivers should expect to see more motorcycle riders on the road as peak riding season gets under way, according to Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Motorcycle Ohio is raising awareness about motorcycle safety ahead of National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month in May.
“There are over 400,000 registered motorcycles on Ohio’s roadways and safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio’s new distracted driving law is now in effect, which means all drivers must put their phones down when they’re behind the wheel and stay aware and alert.”
In 2022, 209 Ohioans were killed in motorcycle-related crashes, accounting for almost 18% of all fatal crashes in Ohio:
- 81% of motorcycle crashes occur between May and October.
- These crashes are more likely to occur on a weekend, with 53% happening on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
- The highest number of motorcycle-related crashes occurred in Cuyahoga County, with 345 crashes in 2022 alone – that’s nearly one crash every day.
“Motorcycle crashes are 100% preventable,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. “With more motorcycles on the road this time of year, drivers must look for riders who may be in their blind spots and always share the road with riders, but never share the lane.”
Today, Motorcycle Ohio released a new video for motorcyclists stressing the importance of riding trained. The video tells the story of Beth Fulton, a mother and motorcyclist from Jefferson County, whose son was killed in a motorcycle crash on April 23, 2022. Twenty-year-old Jesse Fulton did not take a Motorcycle Ohio training course and lost control in a curve on Knox Township Road 247 in Jefferson County, where the motorcycle overturned and struck a tree and a utility pole.
“Had he taken the course, I think it’s super possible it wouldn’t have happened,” said Beth Fulton. “He went out that night, took off on the bike, and failed to negotiate a turn. That’s part of the training, is going into turns and I honestly think that the training would have saved my son’s life.”
The Ohio Department of Public Safety – through the Ohio Revised Code – is charged with establishing a motorcycle safety and education program. This year, the department’s Motorcycle Ohio program is celebrating 35 years of providing Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists.
“Ohio ranks fifth in the nation for motorcycle ridership, and we expect our riding community to continue to grow,” said Michele Piko, the program coordinator for Motorcycle Ohio. “This year more riders are signing up to get trained, and we are experiencing near-record course registration. This is likely due to more awareness of the Motorcycle Ohio program, and continued growth of ridership in Ohio during the pandemic.”
Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, the mission of Motorcycle Ohio is to provide affordable, effective training courses, and to reduce fatalities and injuries on Ohio’s roadways through rider education, public information campaigns, and licensing improvement.
On Friday, the program also presented its first “Saved by the Helmet” award of 2023 to Brendan Coates of Springboro. The award is given throughout the year to Ohio riders who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On March 5, 2022, Coates was riding on I-75 in Miami Township when he was blown over by heavy crosswinds and his motorcycle overturned off the side of the freeway. He was hospitalized with broken bones and road rash, but was wearing protective gear and a full-faced helmet which likely saved his life. Coates received a certificate of recognition and a new replacement helmet from the Department of Public Safety.
Riders over 18 are not required by Ohio law to wear a helmet, but Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear proper protective gear will help promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets.
For more information on Ohio’s courses or to nominate a rider who was “Saved By The Helmet,” please contact the Motorcycle Ohio office at 1-800-837-4337 or visit their website at www.Motorcycle.Ohio.gov.