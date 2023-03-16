Musical created by Heir Force Community School students to be performed this weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Heir Force Community School students have composed a musical with the help of staff from the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts.
New York City programming director JJ Parkey and performing artist Carlos Cardova are working with middle schoolers by encouraging them to find their voices through the arts. All week students have been attending workshops composing, choreographing, and preparing a musical they have titled "Crack in the Field". The musical follows a group of high school students who get attacked by one of their classmates on the night of the homecoming football game and are forced to face their biggest fears.
"Not a single word, lyric, any of it, existed before we started on Monday. It's really incredible actually, just over a few short days they've really blossomed into musical theatre aficionados," said JJ Parkey, programming director at Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts.
"It's quite crazy because a lot of these students have done theatre once or are not really fluent in what theatre is, and in a matter of a couple of days they've been writing full songs, and full scenes, and just really enjoying it and getting into it. So it's super crazy to see just how quickly the arts can just switch someone's brain," stated Carlos Cardova, Miami performing artist.
Heir Force Community School students will be performing "Crack in the Field" this coming Saturday at 2 pm. The performance will be at the school and is open to the public.