My Brother's Keeper hold workshop to inspire young men

The Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper is looking to spread messages of inspiration throughout the young black community.
They hosted their first workshop on Thursday, called "Surviving a Social Pandemic: A Guide for Black Males”. Organizers say the workshop will empower them to make sound and sober choices about their life, that don't have to deal with school or sports. Speakers were brought in, to not only inspire the young men but offer them the support structure the boys and their families might need for them to succeed. This is even more important after spending this past year at home because of COVID-19.
“That's our goal with MBK, to make sure we're providing opportunities and leadership so that our young people know there's options out there for them and that there's adults who definitely care about who they become and what they choose to do in life,” says Emmanuel Curtis.
Curtis adds it is important to teach these lessons at an early age. “You shouldn't have to wait until you're in high school or until you're a junior or a senior. It should start young, we should be teaching it, it should be in our daily language. How we speak to them, how we talk to them. So, it matters. The exposure is important early.”
Organizers say this is the first of many events, and to keep an eye out for dates of future workshops that young men can take part in.