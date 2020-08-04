National Farmers' Market Week raises awareness on how they assist the local economy and health

This week is National Farmers Market Week, and those tents and tables in town may be helping your community in more ways than one.
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, locally-owned retailers return more than 3 times their sales to the local economy compared to chain competitors.
As for local health, a lower body mass index is associated with proximity to farmers’ markets. Those that attend get up to 20 social interactions per visit, where as visiting the grocery store will only get a couple.
The certified market manager of Downtown Lima Farmers’ Market, Jennifer Fickel, says they are a vital part of Lima’s community.
She explains, “They really help the local economy. They help these local vendors. A lot of these people do this as a part-time job, but some of it is a full-time job and they go on to have other businesses that they’re trying to get their name out, so it really does help the local economy." The market currently has 15 participating vendors, ranging from produce to homemade soaps and candles. Jennifer continues, "Of course, anything fresh and local is really good for your health as far as the community’s health improvement goes. Just to come outside and enjoy the outdoors.”
The Downtown Lima Farmers’ Market runs every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon behind Old City Prime until September 29th. They offer SNAP, WIC, EBT, and Senior discounts.
For more information on National Farmers’ Market Week running from August 2-8, visit farmersmarketcoalition.org.